Normalcy Returns To All Major Rivers Except Indus: FFC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Normalcy returns to all major rivers except Indus: FFC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that normalcy returned to all main rivers including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and Kabul except for River Indus which is flowing in "Medium Flood" in Guddu-Sukkur reach.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, the combined live storage of the Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma is 7.837 MAF (i.e. 58.22% of the total 13.461 MAF).

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's monsoon low over Northwestern Bay of Bengal (India) remained stationary, however it has become well marked and is likely to become more marked. Trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas with Seasonal Low lying over Northwestern Balochistan. Mild moist currents both from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal continue to penetrate into upper parts of the country up to 4000 feet.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain of Moderate Intensity is expected over the upper catchment of River Indus, during the next 24 hours. Isolated to scattered thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, D.G. Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eastern Balochistan and over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej during the same period.

Monsoon activity is likely to become vigorous during August 10-14 over Sindh, Balochistan including D.G. Khan division, it will also affect the upper half of the country and rest of the Southern Punjab but with relatively less intensity from 10th to 13th of August.

Heavy Rains may generate Urban Flooding in Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Lahore & Gujranwala) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Nowshera& Mardan Divisions) from August 10-13.

Flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot,Narowal) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, & Bannu) and Kashmir from August 10-13.

Heavy rains may develop urban flooding in Sindh (Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad & Mirpurkhas) from August 11-14.

Flash flooding may also occur in Balochistan (Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel,Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, & Gwadar) including Hill Torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from during the said period.

Catchment areas of Rivers Ravi, Jhelum and Chenab may receive heavy downpour, which may cause rise in water level significantly during the forecasted period.

All related organizations, particularly PDMAs, related DDMAs, SDMA, AJ&K, District Administrations and local field formations of concerned Irrigation Departments are strictly advised to remain fully alert & vigilant, take timely actions on warnings issued by the concerned organizations to ensure safety of low lying area communities, public & private property besides irrigation, drainage & flood protection infrastructure etc.

