Normalcy returns to all major rivers: Federal Flood Commission

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) were flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission ( FFC ) has said that all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum , Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) were flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, Tarbela Dam continues to maintain maximum conservation level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 20th August 2019 whereas Mangla Dam is at an elevation of 1218.70 feet (23.30 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet).

The combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 11.892 MAF (86.91% of existing storage capacity). Yesterday's Monsoon Low over Western Madhya Pradesh (India) has moved further West-Northwestwards and lies over Western Rajasthan (India).

A fresh trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northwestern Afghanistan whereas Seasonal Low lies over Western Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into southern parts of the country upto 10,000 feet, while mild moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are also penetrating into sub-mountainous areas of Punjab and Kashmir upto 4,000 feet.

Under the influence of prevailing weather system, scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain is expected over Sindh Province (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Karachi, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad & Sukkur Divisions) during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over the upper catchments of all the major rivers including Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara & D.I. Khan Divisions) and Eastern Balochistan during the same period.

Urban flooding of moderate to heavy intensity is expected in Karachi & Hyderabad Divisions during the next 48 hours