Normalcy returns to all rivers except Indus: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that normalcy has returned to Rivers Sutlej, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Kabul except River Indus which is in low flood at Tarbela.

According to the daily FFC report on Tuesday, by virtue of good management of inflows/outflows by the dam management authorities presently there exists healthy combined live storage of 8.890 MAF (66.13% of maximum live storage of 13.443 MAF).

Bay of Bengal Monsoon Low earlier over West Jharkhand (India) and adjoining areas presently lies over East Madhya Paradesh (India) after moving westwards.

Westerly wave trough prevails over Northwestern parts of Afghanistan, with seasonal low lies over Northwestern Balochistan. At present, light to moderate moist currents both from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet which are likely to become strong.

For the ensuing 24 hours, scattered wind thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls are expected over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, D.G. Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) besides over the upper catchments of all the major rivers of Indus River System.

During the same period, Isolated wind thunderstorm/ rain may also occur over Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Nasirabad & Kalat Divisions of Balochistan.

The present wet spell is likely to become "more marked & noticeable" during the next 48 hours.