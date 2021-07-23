Normalcy returns to all rivers:FFC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers i.e Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing with "Normal Discharges" and there is no riverine flood situation in the country.

According to daily FFC report on Friday inflows showed good inflows in river Indus, Jhelum and Chenab as compared to corresponding period of last year. This has resulted in augmenting appreciable water storage in Tarbela and Mangla Dam respectively during the current week.

The Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 5.852 MAF (43.29% of the total Combined Live Storage Capacity of 13.516 MAF).

Yesterday's Low-Pressure Area over Northwestern Bay of Bengal has remained stationary and intensified into Well Marked Low.

Weak Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan whereas weak moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal (India) are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 3000 feet.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain over Punjab (Lahore, Gujranwala & D.G. Khan Divisions), Sindh and Eastern Balochistan including the upper catchments of rivers Chenab & Ravi have been predicted by FFD, Lahore for the next 24 hours.

No significant rainfall event has been reported in the country during the past 24 hours except for Dir (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) = 13 mm.