UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Normalcy Returns To All Rivers:FFC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Normalcy returns to all rivers:FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers i.e Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing with "Normal Discharges" and there is no riverine flood situation in the country.

According to daily FFC report on Friday inflows showed good inflows in river Indus, Jhelum and Chenab as compared to corresponding period of last year. This has resulted in augmenting appreciable water storage in Tarbela and Mangla Dam respectively during the current week.

The Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 5.852 MAF (43.29% of the total Combined Live Storage Capacity of 13.516 MAF).

Yesterday's Low-Pressure Area over Northwestern Bay of Bengal has remained stationary and intensified into Well Marked Low.

Weak Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan whereas weak moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal (India) are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 3000 feet.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain over Punjab (Lahore, Gujranwala & D.G. Khan Divisions), Sindh and Eastern Balochistan including the upper catchments of rivers Chenab & Ravi have been predicted by FFD, Lahore for the next 24 hours.

No significant rainfall event has been reported in the country during the past 24 hours except for Dir (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) = 13 mm.

Related Topics

Sindh India Lahore Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Water Dam Gujranwala Jhelum Dir Event All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

1 hour ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

2 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deat ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.