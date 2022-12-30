Normalcy returns to Gwadar, says DC

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Izzat Nazir Baloch on Friday said normalcy had returned in the port city.

"Due to the efforts of the security forces and effective government measures with the cooperation of the conscious people of Gwadar, the law and order situation is improving significantly," he said.

Talking to the media, the DC said that commercial centers and business activities of the city were being restored.

"Shops, banks, and petrol pumps have opened in the city, while normal life has been restored in Sarbandar area, which is a proof that the people of Gwadar have rejected the narrative of anti-development elements and miscreants," he concluded.