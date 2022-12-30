UrduPoint.com

Normalcy Returns To Gwadar, Says DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Normalcy returns to Gwadar, says DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Izzat Nazir Baloch on Friday said normalcy had returned in the port city.

"Due to the efforts of the security forces and effective government measures with the cooperation of the conscious people of Gwadar, the law and order situation is improving significantly," he said.

Talking to the media, the DC said that commercial centers and business activities of the city were being restored.

"Shops, banks, and petrol pumps have opened in the city, while normal life has been restored in Sarbandar area, which is a proof that the people of Gwadar have rejected the narrative of anti-development elements and miscreants," he concluded.

Related Topics

Petrol Business Law And Order Gwadar Media Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

3 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

4 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

4 hours ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.