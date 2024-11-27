Open Menu

Normalcy Returns To Islamabad: Roads, Shops Reopen After PTI Ends Protest

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Following a large-scale operation against protestors, normalcy is gradually returning to the Federal capital on Wednesday with business activities resuming and educational institutions expected to reopen tomorrow.

The district administration’s cleanup efforts are underway, and containers blocking various roads in the city have been removed. The roads that had been closed due to the protests are now accessible again, said an official.

The cleanup operations, including the removal of containers from key locations such as the Red Zone, are ongoing under the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Memon, who has instructed assistant commissioners to clear their respective areas.

He emphasized that all available resources are being utilized to clear the roads swiftly, aiming to have them open for citizens by morning. He has also directed that cleanup efforts on all city roads be completed by then.

“We aim to reopen the roads for citizens at earliest,” DC Memon stated, underscoring the administration's commitment to resolving the issue swiftly.

The deputy commissioner also directed his team to ensure cleanliness across all major highways following the removal of obstacles, ensuring that the roads remain safe and accessible for the public.

Murree road clearance continues simultaneously, the removal of containers from Murree Road, which was sealed off for three days due to the protests, is in progress.

In another development, following PTI called off its protests, all motorways have reopened for traffic. The routes between Islamabad and Lahore are also restored.

Motorway police confirmed that Motorway M-2 has reopened for traffic between Lahore and Islamabad, and Motorway M-11 is now open for Lahore to Sialkot traffic. Additionally, Motorways M-4, M-14, and M-3 have also resumed operations.

