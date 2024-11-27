Normalcy Returns To Islamabad: Roads, Shops Reopen After PTI Ends Protest
Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Following a large-scale operation against protestors, normalcy is gradually returning to the Federal capital on Wednesday with business activities resuming and educational institutions expected to reopen tomorrow.
The district administration’s cleanup efforts are underway, and containers blocking various roads in the city have been removed. The roads that had been closed due to the protests are now accessible again, said an official.
The cleanup operations, including the removal of containers from key locations such as the Red Zone, are ongoing under the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Memon, who has instructed assistant commissioners to clear their respective areas.
He emphasized that all available resources are being utilized to clear the roads swiftly, aiming to have them open for citizens by morning. He has also directed that cleanup efforts on all city roads be completed by then.
“We aim to reopen the roads for citizens at earliest,” DC Memon stated, underscoring the administration's commitment to resolving the issue swiftly.
The deputy commissioner also directed his team to ensure cleanliness across all major highways following the removal of obstacles, ensuring that the roads remain safe and accessible for the public.
Murree road clearance continues simultaneously, the removal of containers from Murree Road, which was sealed off for three days due to the protests, is in progress.
In another development, following PTI called off its protests, all motorways have reopened for traffic. The routes between Islamabad and Lahore are also restored.
Motorway police confirmed that Motorway M-2 has reopened for traffic between Lahore and Islamabad, and Motorway M-11 is now open for Lahore to Sialkot traffic. Additionally, Motorways M-4, M-14, and M-3 have also resumed operations.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets
PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi commends security forces for restoring peace in Islamabad15 minutes ago
-
SCP refuses to take suo moto on use of force against PTI protesters15 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 94,400 cusecs water15 minutes ago
-
Traders to follow the ban on plastic shopper bags in Nowshera Virkan: AC15 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'winter kits' to deserving children in AJK25 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for Polio eradication35 minutes ago
-
DC inspects development projects, sanitation measures35 minutes ago
-
Naqvi praises Police for foil terrorist attack at Punjab-KP border35 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'Winter Kits' to deserving school-going children in AJK35 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah inaugurates fashion design studios & distributes scholarship cheques35 minutes ago
-
Month-long CCTV camera installation course concludes1 hour ago
-
PTI’s protest in Islamabad a 'colossal failure,' says minister Tarar1 hour ago