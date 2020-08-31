Normalcy returns to Karachi

Sky overcast with clouds and a forecast for possible showers seemed little to deter Karachiites keen to resume their lives to normal on Monday with all major shopping centers in downtown open and traffic flow at its normal pace

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Sky overcast with clouds and a forecast for possible showers seemed little to deter Karachiites keen to resume their lives to normal on Monday with all major shopping centers in downtown open and traffic flow at its normal pace.

The metropolis did present a battered look unable to hide the destruction it endured due to heavy rains last week but then the spirit that show must go on was retained by the citizens, largely those with limited source of income.

"We have to prepare ourselves for the massive change in the climatic conditions with equal attention towards active involvement of every section of the society," said Najmul Haq, an environmentalist actively engaged in developmental studies.

Mentioning that the recent havoc had almost equally affected the rich and poor of the city, he said the experience perhaps would be a lesson for those who really matter and have high stakes.

Sounding hopeful that things this time may not be "business as usual" and that concerted efforts would be made to bring about the needed changes and help turn Karachi into a climatically resilient city, he reiterated that active involvement of every segment will be critically required.

Mohamamd Usman, running his photocopy shop on I. I. Chundrigar and mourning the loss he had to bear due to inundation of his property, with little understanding about the global warming and its consequences, was but willing to accept that citizens too were responsible for the havoc.

"This is time that we start owing our city," he said but reminded that many like him were also paying diligently their taxes and do hold governments responsible for their inefficiency.

Saira Mehtab, a banker drew attention towards capacities of the personnel hired for management of the city and its infrastructure.

"On top of all this is the issue of corruption that has turned to be a norm among our ranks," lamented the lady expressing her inability to believe that the rot that has set in deep could ever be addressed in her lifetime.