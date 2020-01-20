North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) fixes March 31 last date for membership renewal

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) has advised its members to get their membership renewed for the year 2020-21 before March 31.

In case of failure of renewal, one would have to go through complete process of new membership, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The Association further cautioned that only Names of the members getting their membership renewed before March 31, 2020 will be included in the voter list and will be entitled to participate in the coming annual election.