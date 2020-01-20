UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Karachi Association Of Trade And Industry (NKATI) Fixes March 31 Last Date For Membership Renewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:35 PM

North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) fixes March 31 last date for membership renewal

North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) has advised its members to get their membership renewed for the year 2020-21 before March 31

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) has advised its members to get their membership renewed for the year 2020-21 before March 31.

In case of failure of renewal, one would have to go through complete process of new membership, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The Association further cautioned that only Names of the members getting their membership renewed before March 31, 2020 will be included in the voter list and will be entitled to participate in the coming annual election.

Related Topics

Karachi Election March 2020 Industry

Recent Stories

New salary scheme for Dubai Government employees

6 minutes ago

ADNOC, Eni sign strategic framework agreement on C ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Buhais Geology Park

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi, Dubai banks provide facilities worth AE ..

6 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi participates in 28th New Delhi World ..

6 minutes ago

'Sea-Guardian 2020' joint naval exercise demonstra ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.