- Home
- Pakistan
- North Pakistan transformed into winter paradise with snow-covered peaks, frozen lakes: Report
North Pakistan Transformed Into Winter Paradise With Snow-covered Peaks, Frozen Lakes: Report
Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The majestic landscape, replete with snow-capped mountains, frozen lakes and valleys blanketed with snow has emerged as a magnet, attracting throngs of tourists eager to immerse themselves in the awe-inspiring beauty of a Pakistani winter.
Pakistan's northern regions have been transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland, with snow-covered peaks, frozen lakes and picturesque valleys attracting thousands of tourists from across the country and abroad, said a report aired by a private news channel.
The recent snowfall in the region has painted the entire landscape white, turning the already scenic hills and valleys into a magical winter paradise, said a citizen.
The snow-clad mountains, frozen lakes and serene valleys have become a major draw for tourists, who are flocking to the region to experience the breathtaking beauty of a Pakistani winter, said a owner of hotel in Murree.
"We have witnessed a significant increase in the number of tourists visiting these areas after the snowfall," said
Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).
"The snowfall has added to the natural beauty of these areas, making them a must-visit destination for tourists."
Locals in these areas are also thrilled to see the influx of tourists, which has brought a boost to their economy.
"The snowfall has brought a lot of joy and prosperity to our area," said Muhammad Ayub, a local resident of Murree.
"We are happy to see tourists enjoying the beauty of our area and we are doing our best to provide them with the best possible facilities," said another local resident of Swat.
However, the large number of tourists visiting these areas has also raised concerns about the safety and infrastructure.
"We are advising tourists to exercise caution while traveling to these areas, especially in view of the heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures," said PTDC employee.
"We are also working to improve the infrastructure and facilities in these areas to ensure a safe and comfortable stay for tourists," he added.
"We came to Murree to enjoy the snowfall and it's been an amazing experience," said Ali Khan, a tourist from Lahore. "The scenery is breathtaking and the snow is so much fun to play in."
"I have never seen so much snow in my life," said Maria Ahmed, a tourist from Karachi.
"It is like a dream come true. We're having the best time here, building snowmen and making snow angels."
The tourists are not only enjoying the snowfall but also the local cuisine and culture.
"The food here is amazing, especially the traditional dishes like sarson ka saag and makki ki roti," said Khan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw
Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president
CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land ..
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort
More Stories From Pakistan
-
North Pakistan transformed into winter paradise with snow-covered peaks, frozen lakes: Report2 minutes ago
-
More investment in health, education sectors stressed2 minutes ago
-
Speeding van crashes into shop after collision; 4 dead, dozens hurt42 minutes ago
-
High-profile literary figures to attend Ayaz Melo10 hours ago
-
PR CEO orders crackdown on fake job advertisements11 hours ago
-
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment challenges11 hours ago
-
CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land administration11 hours ago
-
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest11 hours ago
-
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort11 hours ago
-
PSMA denies rumors of sugar price hike11 hours ago
-
Thousands attend second day of 19th KIBF11 hours ago
-
Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks report11 hours ago