North Pakistan transformed into winter paradise with snow-covered peaks, frozen lakes: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The majestic landscape, replete with snow-capped mountains, frozen lakes and valleys blanketed with snow has emerged as a magnet, attracting throngs of tourists eager to immerse themselves in the awe-inspiring beauty of a Pakistani winter.

Pakistan's northern regions have been transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland, with snow-covered peaks, frozen lakes and picturesque valleys attracting thousands of tourists from across the country and abroad, said a report aired by a private news channel.

The recent snowfall in the region has painted the entire landscape white, turning the already scenic hills and valleys into a magical winter paradise, said a citizen.

The snow-clad mountains, frozen lakes and serene valleys have become a major draw for tourists, who are flocking to the region to experience the breathtaking beauty of a Pakistani winter, said a owner of hotel in Murree.

"We have witnessed a significant increase in the number of tourists visiting these areas after the snowfall," said

Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

"The snowfall has added to the natural beauty of these areas, making them a must-visit destination for tourists."

Locals in these areas are also thrilled to see the influx of tourists, which has brought a boost to their economy.

"The snowfall has brought a lot of joy and prosperity to our area," said Muhammad Ayub, a local resident of Murree.

"We are happy to see tourists enjoying the beauty of our area and we are doing our best to provide them with the best possible facilities," said another local resident of Swat.

However, the large number of tourists visiting these areas has also raised concerns about the safety and infrastructure.

"We are advising tourists to exercise caution while traveling to these areas, especially in view of the heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures," said PTDC employee.

"We are also working to improve the infrastructure and facilities in these areas to ensure a safe and comfortable stay for tourists," he added.

"We came to Murree to enjoy the snowfall and it's been an amazing experience," said Ali Khan, a tourist from Lahore. "The scenery is breathtaking and the snow is so much fun to play in."

"I have never seen so much snow in my life," said Maria Ahmed, a tourist from Karachi.

"It is like a dream come true. We're having the best time here, building snowmen and making snow angels."

The tourists are not only enjoying the snowfall but also the local cuisine and culture.

"The food here is amazing, especially the traditional dishes like sarson ka saag and makki ki roti," said Khan.