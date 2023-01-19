UrduPoint.com

North Region Of Balochistan Reopens For Traffic After Snowfall

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday reopened for traffic in the North Region of Balochistan after clearing the snow.

According to a statement issued here, Member NHA Shahid Ehsanullah took necessary actions to restore the flow of traffic on national highways of Balochistan following the instructions of the Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Asad Mehmood.

National highways including Kalat, Chaman, Lak Pass, Nushki, Kuchlak, Qila Saifullah, and Quetta are restored for traffic.

Campuses have been established at relevant places to deal with the problems arising from snowfall and NHA Balochistan is actively working to restore the affected highways.

NHA expressed determination saying that the staff is trying day and night to provide the best facilities to the people on its road network within its available resources. The authorities have also appealed to travelers to follow the instructions of the Motorway Police while traveling on national highways.

