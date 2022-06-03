UrduPoint.com

North Waziristan Confirms Eighth Wild Polio Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 08:35 PM

North Waziristan confirms eighth wild polio case

In the second case from Miranshah, a 20-month-old boy was paralyzed by wild polio, health officials confirmed on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :In the second case from Miranshah, a 20-month-old boy was paralyzed by wild polio, health officials confirmed on Friday.

The child had onset of paralysis on 15 May and is suffering from disabilities in all four limbs, the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health confirmed late on Wednesday. "Following the first two cases in April, the polio programme took immediate steps to ring-fence this area and prevent the virus from spreading further, particularly in the historic reservoirs of Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

Pakistan has made tremendous success against polio over the past few years, and we are taking all steps to protect the gains made by the programme," said Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel.

The Minister added that it was crucial for parents to vaccinate their children every time as every dose of polio vaccine further builds immunity.

"To prevent the virus from spreading across borders, Pakistan and Afghanistan had synchronized nationwide polio immunization campaigns from 23 , 27 May," said Federal Health Secretary Dr.

Fakhre Alam Irfan.

"The cases are highlighting exactly where the challenges lie, and we are doing our utmost to ensure that the virus remains contained and we fight it till the end," said National Emergency Operations Coordinator, Dr. Shahzad Baig. This is the eighth case in Pakistan this year, with all children belonging to North Waziristan. Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five years.

It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease.

Each time, a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased.

Repeated immunisations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio-free, besides the two endemic countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar North Waziristan World Quetta Polio Immunity Cure Miranshah April May All From Million

Recent Stories

Murree tourism police making all-out efforts to fa ..

Murree tourism police making all-out efforts to facilitate, protect tourists

3 minutes ago
 China Reaches Out to Pentagon About Wei-Austin Mee ..

China Reaches Out to Pentagon About Wei-Austin Meeting in Singapore This Month - ..

3 minutes ago
 One arrested over wheelie-doing

One arrested over wheelie-doing

3 minutes ago
 People of Gwadar to get clean drinking water, sola ..

People of Gwadar to get clean drinking water, solar power: PM

3 minutes ago
 Slovak Defense Minister Says Slovakia, Bulgaria Wi ..

Slovak Defense Minister Says Slovakia, Bulgaria Will Work to Enhance NATO's East ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Sees No Point in 'Specula ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Sees No Point in 'Speculating' About Putin-Zelenskyy Ta ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.