North Waziristan delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation from North Waziristan led by Member National Assembly (MNA) Nazir Khan met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed varied affairs including current political situation in the country during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that speedy work on CPEC projects, establishment of Special Economic Zones and inauguration of various development projects are a practical example of the government's determination to stabilize the country economically.

The Governor Punjab said whenever Pakistan started to get stronger economically, anti state elements became active to derail the process of development.

He strongly condemned the Bajaur blast, extended condolences to the bereaved families, and prayed for the elevation of ranks of those who lost their lives in the blast.

He said that the nation and security forces made lasting sacrifices in the war against terrorism and eradicated the scourge of terrorism from the country, and still the Pakistani nation and security forces are determined to eradicate terrorism.

MNA Nazir Khan said the terrorist activities have increased due to the wrong policies of the previous government. He said that suicide attacks are an attempt to stop economic activities in Pakistan.

He said the nation fully supports efforts of Pakistan Army to wipe out terrorism and establish peace.