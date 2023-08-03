Open Menu

North Waziristan Delegation Calls On Governor Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 09:31 PM

North Waziristan delegation calls on Governor Punjab

A delegation from North Waziristan led by Member National Assembly (MNA) Nazir Khan met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed varied affairs including current political situation in the country during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation from North Waziristan led by Member National Assembly (MNA) Nazir Khan met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed varied affairs including current political situation in the country during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that speedy work on CPEC projects, establishment of Special Economic Zones and inauguration of various development projects are a practical example of the government's determination to stabilize the country economically.

The Governor Punjab said whenever Pakistan started to get stronger economically, anti state elements became active to derail the process of development.

He strongly condemned the Bajaur blast, extended condolences to the bereaved families, and prayed for the elevation of ranks of those who lost their lives in the blast.

He said that the nation and security forces made lasting sacrifices in the war against terrorism and eradicated the scourge of terrorism from the country, and still the Pakistani nation and security forces are determined to eradicate terrorism.

MNA Nazir Khan said the terrorist activities have increased due to the wrong policies of the previous government. He said that suicide attacks are an attempt to stop economic activities in Pakistan.

He said the nation fully supports efforts of Pakistan Army to wipe out terrorism and establish peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist National Assembly North Waziristan Army Governor Punjab Suicide CPEC From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Press Club concludes 5th edition of Ithmar ..

Sharjah Press Club concludes 5th edition of Ithmar Programme

1 minute ago
 Ras Al Khaimah to host 8 countries for &#039;Middl ..

Ras Al Khaimah to host 8 countries for &#039;Middle East Start Up Awards 2022-20 ..

2 minutes ago
 Religious leaders call for 'day of mourning' on Fr ..

Religious leaders call for 'day of mourning' on Friday to condemn Bajaur terror ..

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan Presides Over Key Military Council, Vows t ..

Erdogan Presides Over Key Military Council, Vows to Strengthen Army - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Top France's Women Chess Players Accuse Coaches, A ..

Top France's Women Chess Players Accuse Coaches, Arbiters of Sexual Violence

3 minutes ago
 Somalian Sports Ministry Suspends Chairwoman of At ..

Somalian Sports Ministry Suspends Chairwoman of Athletics Federation Amid Nepoti ..

3 minutes ago
ATC extends judicial remand of Omar Sarfraz in Ask ..

ATC extends judicial remand of Omar Sarfraz in Askari Tower case

3 minutes ago
 South Korea Ramps Up Heatwave Response as Temperat ..

South Korea Ramps Up Heatwave Response as Temperatures Soar - Reports

37 seconds ago
 Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram c ..

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram closes down operation theatres ..

38 seconds ago
 UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nige ..

UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nigeria's Food, Land-Use Sectors

21 minutes ago
 Fitch Downgrade of US Credit Rating 'Historic Fail ..

Fitch Downgrade of US Credit Rating 'Historic Failure of Leadership' - Senator

40 seconds ago
 Over 1200 children to be taught skills of literacy ..

Over 1200 children to be taught skills of literacy, numeracy through digital pro ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan