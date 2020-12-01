UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Waziristan District Registers Spike In Corona Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:10 PM

North Waziristan district registers spike in corona cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Record spike in corona cases has been registered in North Waziristan district during the second wave of infection in the country, says Dr. Zainul Abadeen, Provincial Focal Person for COVID-19.

Talking to newsman on Tuesday, Dr. Zainul Abadeen said about 94 cases of corona infection has been reported in the district.

Among the infected persons, majority are students, he added.

During the last twenty four hours a total of 10 cases were reported in North Waziristan, Dr. Zainul Abadeen continued.

All the infected persons are quarantined at their homes while ten patients have recovered from the illness.

Focal Person also requested the dwellers of North Waziristan to follow SOPs chalked out by Health Department for protection of people from deadly virus.

Related Topics

North Waziristan From

Recent Stories

OPEC delays talks with allies until Thursday

45 seconds ago

Green tea, dark chocolate may fight against COVID- ..

47 seconds ago

663 teams formed to ensure security of polio vacci ..

49 seconds ago

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 467,225, death t ..

51 seconds ago

PCB Selection committee will announce next Chief S ..

12 minutes ago

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon Reaches Highest R ..

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.