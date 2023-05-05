UrduPoint.com

North Waziristan Fire Exchange Martyrs Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 11:06 PM

The Pakistan Army martyrs who gallantly embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in a fire exchange in North Waziristan were laid to rest with full military honours after their funeral prayers were held on Friday

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the funeral prayers of Havaldar Saleem Khan (age 36 years, resident of District Tank), Naik Javed Iqbal (age 37 years, resident of District Kohat), Sepoy Nazir Khan (age 26 years, resident of District Bannu), Sepoy Hazrat Bilal (age 25 years, resident of District Mardan), Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain (age 22 years, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Bismillah Jan (age 22 years, resident of District Khyber) who embraced martyrdom on 4 May 2023 during an intense exchange of fire between Security Forces and terrorists in general area Dirduni, District North Waziristan, were initially offered at Bannu and later at their respective native towns.

The Shaheeds were laid to rest with full military honours.

A large number of senior military officers, soldiers including civil officers, public and relatives of Shaheeds attended the funeral prayers.

"Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

