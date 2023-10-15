Open Menu

North Waziristan Operation Martyr Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2023 | 07:00 PM

North Waziristan Operation martyr laid to rest with full military honours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Sepoy Abdul Hakeem Shaheed (age 32 years) who embraced shahadat on October 14 in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, was offered at his native town District Jaffarabad.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday, the Shaheed (martyr) was laid to rest with full military honour.

The senior serving military officers, relatives of the shaheed and a large number of locals of the area attended the funeral.

"Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs," the ISPR said.

