North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that two terrorists have been killed while two others were apprehended during fire exchange with security forces in Spinwam, North Waziristan.

Rawalpindi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid homage to the soldiers who embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists in Spinwam, North Waziristan.

In a statement on Monday, he extended his condolence to the bereaved families of martyrs and prayed for the departed souls.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the security forces for the successful operation against the terrorists. He said our armed forces and law enforcement agencies are like a rock wall against nefarious designs of terrorists.

Shehbaz Sharif said entire nation salutes its martyrs and standing shoulder to shoulder with its security forces.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy lmran Ullah and Sepoy Afzal Khan, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.