North Waziristan Press Club's Delegation Calls On Barrister Saif

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2022 | 02:44 PM

A delegation of North Waziristan Press Club on Saturday called on Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information

The delegation was led by Ehsan Dawar who briefed the Special Assistant on journalistic activities and challenges being faced by the tribal journalists.

In his brief chat with the delegation, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information said promoting independent journalism in the merged districts was a priority of the incumbent government.

The Chief Minister had taken practical steps for the journalists of the tribal districts and in this connection grants worth millions of rupees had been released to press clubs during the last three years, Barrister Saif added.

"I will visit North Waziristan soon," Barrister Saif said.

He said Pakhtunkhwa Radio Network had been activated to eliminate foreign propaganda in the tribal areas.

