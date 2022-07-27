UrduPoint.com

North Waziristan Reports Another Wild Polio Case

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

North Waziristan reports another wild polio case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Wednesday confirmed that another child has been paralyzed by wild polio in the 14th case in Pakistan this year.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, in total cases 13 children belong to North Waziristan.

He said that the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, namely North and South Waziristan, D I Khan, Bannu, Tank, and Lakki Marwat, are at the highest risk of wild polio virus transmission.

He said that the Pakistan Polio Programme has had repeated immunization campaigns in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since the first child was reported with polio-induced paralysis and continues to strive to ensure that the virus does not spread.

"Even though these cases are happening in the same part of the country, parents and caregivers around Pakistan must remain extremely vigilant and give their children repeated doses of the polio vaccine," he added.

