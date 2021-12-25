UrduPoint.com

North Waziristan; Soldier Embraced Martyrdom In Terrorist 'attack

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom while thwarting a terrorists' attack who fired at a military post in Shewa area of North Waziristan District.

The Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The martyred soldier was identified as Naik Noor Merjan, age 32 years, resident of Kurram who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during intense exchange of fire.

The clearance of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it added.

