North West Canals Of Sukkur Barrage Closed Till April 30

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:50 PM

North West Canals of Sukkur Barrage closed till April 30

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Dadu canal and Nonorth west canal system branching out from the Sukkur Barrage have been closed till April 30th, during which time, the annual repair and maintenance works of the barrage will be carried out, an official announcement said here on Monday.

According to Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage, Engr Irshad Ahmed Memon, during the 30 days of annual closure, the barrage's gates are oiled and greased. Subsequently, the floor of the off-taking canals is inspected and repaired, if needed. Moreover, the earth work and stone-pitching is also carried out wherever required

More Stories From Pakistan

