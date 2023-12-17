Northern areas see winter tourism boom: report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Winter tourism got a high boom in Swat and other northern areas of the country, and snowfall in Malam Jabba and Kalam valleys drew a substantial number of tourists from across the country to enjoy snowball games and

skiing.

In winter, the scenic valleys transform into white wonderlands, offering tourists multiple opportunities for adventure coming from all across the country, according to a report aired by a private news channel.

Swat, Malam Jabba, Gabin Jabba, Miandam, Matiltan, Kalam, Utror, Gabral, Matiltan, Mahodand, and Loye Sar are some of the mountain resorts where tourists have been planning to spend their upcoming winter vacations, said a local in Swat.

"Today my dream came true after seeing my first snowfall in my favorite tourists’ destination of Swat, where the snow-covered valleys and mountain peaks attract visitors in droves these days,” said a tourist with family.

A local of Swat Valley advises tourists that they should come fully equipped with proper shoes and jackets if they plan on visiting the valley during the winter.

"We had heard about the enchanting beauty of Malam Jabba from our friends. We find it to be different from other snow resorts," said a tourist who came from Punjab.

"The Majestic Valley of Swat is my favorite winter destination due to its diverse features, easy accessibility, pollution-free cool weather, and trout fish amid snowfall,” said a female tourist.

“It is very cold here at Kalam, but I cannot simply keep myself away from the falling snow, said a foreign tourist, adding, This is amazing.".

"Swat is a hundred times better than what we had imagined; it is like we have come to heaven, and the people here are amazing; they are very cooperative also,” a tourist group added.

"The winter school holidays have become a good window for tourist arrivals. The feedback we have gotten from our guests makes us hopeful for a better winter season, PTDC officials claimed.

"Kalam is a perfect spot for adventure, and authorities must focus on tapping its potential in order to promote winter tourism," another foreign tourist commented.