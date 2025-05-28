Northern Bypass Cattle Market sees surge in visitors

The cattle market at Northern Bypass has become a hub of activity, attracting large crowds of buyers and families as only eight days remain until Eid-ul-Adha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The cattle market at Northern Bypass has become a hub of activity, attracting large crowds of buyers and families as only eight days remain until Eid-ul-Adha.

Taking advantage of the public holiday, residents from across the city turned their cattle-shopping trip into a family outing, flocking to the market with enthusiasm.

The festive spirit was in full swing as both children and adults treated the market like a picnic spot.

Famous cattle farms like Safari, Afridi, Gold, and Qazi Cattle Farms are showcasing some of the most striking animals, including popular Names like Kalu, Don of Karachi, Sibi Ka Sultan, Chand Bail, Suraj Mukhhi, Tiger, and King of Asia, drawing attention and admiration from visitors.

In addition to premium livestock, affordable animals are also in high demand, especially in the Pahari and KP blocks, which are bustling with activity.

According to market administrators, interest is rapidly growing in the Sapphire, Gold, General, and Pahari Blocks, as buyers try to finalize their purchases.

As the sun sets, Northern Bypass becomes the top destination for Karachiites in search of sacrificial animals.

The market is equipped with ATM services and online transfer options, making transactions more convenient for buyers.

A wide variety of animals including cows, bulls, calves, heifers, camels, goats, and sheep are available, with demand rising steadily.

Administrator Faisal Ali noted, “Buyers are making quick decisions to secure their preferred animals, tokens are issued on the spot to avoid missing out.”

He added that Karachiites are enjoying a peaceful and secure environment while selecting animals for Eid.