UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Northern Bypass Multan To Be Upgraded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:06 PM

Northern bypass Multan to be upgraded

Nine-kilometer long Northern bypass and its related infrastructure will be upgraded in line with beautification plan of the city

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) Nine-kilometer long Northern bypass and its related infrastructure will be upgraded in line with beautification plan of the city.

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) authorities have been assigned the task of upgradation of bypass along with launching tree-plantation drive around it.

In this regard, a meeting to review Northern by-pass road up-gradation was held in the commissioner office on Saturday with Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu in the chair.

The Commissioner said that tree-plantation drive including road patchwork alongside land-sliding worth Rs 28 million would be completed within stipulated period.

He said that entry points of the city would be adorned with beautiful street lights and colour depicting Multani culture and civilization.

He asked the MDA and other authorities concerned to float tender to start work on the project forthwith.

Related Topics

Multan Road Million

Recent Stories

EU and WWF to celebrate Climate Diplomacy Day

7 minutes ago

ANF seizes 1440 kg drugs, rounded up five drug ped ..

3 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid lauds PM for presenting Kashmir issu ..

3 minutes ago

Special Congressional Recognition of AJK President ..

25 minutes ago

OIC states must launch BDS campaign against India: ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.