Northern bypass Multan to be upgraded

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) Nine-kilometer long Northern bypass and its related infrastructure will be upgraded in line with beautification plan of the city.

The Multan Development Authority (MDA) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) authorities have been assigned the task of upgradation of bypass along with launching tree-plantation drive around it.

In this regard, a meeting to review Northern by-pass road up-gradation was held in the commissioner office on Saturday with Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu in the chair.

The Commissioner said that tree-plantation drive including road patchwork alongside land-sliding worth Rs 28 million would be completed within stipulated period.

He said that entry points of the city would be adorned with beautiful street lights and colour depicting Multani culture and civilization.

He asked the MDA and other authorities concerned to float tender to start work on the project forthwith.