ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Pakistan's breathtaking northern regions, blanketed in snow are drawing European travel vloggers in droves, showcasing majestic mountains, serene valleys and warm hospitality to a global audience, dispelling stereotypes and revealing a welcoming nation eager to share its rich cultural heritage.

The country's pristine landscapes, dotted with picturesque villages and towering peaks, offer endless opportunities for adventure and exploration, from trekking and skiing to rafting and paragliding, said a report aired by a private news channel.

As European vloggers discover Pakistan's untapped beauty, they are sharing their experiences with millions of followers, helping to reshape the country's image and attract a new wave of tourists, report added.

As a travel vlogger, Carrie Patsalis had explored numerous destinations around the world, but none had captivated her heart quite like Pakistan, she shred her views.

The rugged beauty of the hilly areas, the warmth of the locals and the resilience of the communities she met along the way left her in awe, she added.

"I have been overwhelmed by the response to my vlogs on Pakistan," said Carrie Patsalis, a European travel vlogger who recently visited the country.

"More and more travel vloggers are now coming to Pakistan and I am thrilled to see them fall in love with the country's stunning natural beauty, rich culture and delicious food," Carrie added.

"The hospitality of the Pakistani people is truly exceptional they have made me feel like part of the family. I am excited to return to Pakistan soon and explore more of what this incredible country has to offer," she mentioned.

Another German travel vlogger, echoed Carrie's sentiments that "Pakistan is a hidden gem for travelers. The scenery is breathtaking, the people are friendly and the food is amazing. I have had some of the best experiences of my life here and I am already planning my next trip."

For locals, the influx of foreign tourists has brought a welcome boost to the economy. "We are thrilled to see so many foreign visitors coming to our region," said Muhammad Ali, a hotel owner in Hunza.

"It is not just about the money it is also about sharing our culture and way of life with the world," he added.