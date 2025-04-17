Open Menu

Northern Region Shown Outstanding Performance In Achieving Revenue Targets: Postmaster General

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Postmaster General Northern Punjab Noor-Ul-Saba on Wednesday said that the Northern Region had shown outstanding performance in achieving revenue targets due to the public trust.

“The Pakistan Post is a national institution that has been providing its services keeping in view the convenience and needs of the people since the establishment of Pakistan and is committed to meeting public expectations while adapting to modern requirements,” she added.

Noor-Ul-Saba was chairing a meeting of unit officers here on revenue and service performance, a Pakistan Post news release said.

She said that in the last few years, there had been significant improvement in the delivery system of Pakistan Post and the quality of its services was better than that of other courier companies while the rates were very cheap.

She said that due to the people’s trust, the Pakistan Post in general and the Northern Punjab Circle in particular had shown outstanding performance in achieving revenue targets, which was even appreciated by Director General Samiullah Khan.

The credit went to the officers and their teams as the improvement in the quality of services and the achievement of financial goals were not possible without their tireless work, dedication and professional commitment, she added.

Noor-Ul-Saba urged the officers to not compromise on the quality of services and ensure prompt and effective redressal of public complaints, so that the trust of the customers in the Pakistan Post was further strengthened.

She urged the people, especially the business and industrial community, to make full use the services of Pakistan Post which were reliable and comparatively cheaper.

