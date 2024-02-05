Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women's University Sukkur on Monday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women's University Sukkur on Monday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The teachers, students and employees of the Varsity took out a rally under the title “Kashmir will become Pakistan”, which culminated later in front of the main auditorium.

Various institutes of the education department, particularly schools and colleges, were also observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),

Cultural shows, book fairs, walks, tableaus, awareness sessions, musical shows, arts, essay writing and debate competitions were held in public and private educational institutes to engage students and provide them with a platform to express their opinions and ideas on the current situation in Kashmir.

The day is marked by various activities and events to raise awareness about the ongoing conflict and human rights violations in Kashmir occupied by India.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Tahmina Nangraj vowed that we will stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and fight for their freedom until they get their right to self-determination.

Despite an official holiday, many schools and colleges organised functions to mark the day.

Similarly, Jinnah Model school Sukkur organised multiple activities which included a solidarity walk, and an interactive session with students on the occasion.

Principal, Ms Rubina Kayani and others shed light on the day and highly condemned the human rights violations in Kashmir occupied by India.

Meanwhile, the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), also held a function to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

As part of the celebrations, solidarity walks were organised by rural women communities of Local Support Orgnizations (LSOs) across northern Sindh under the umbrella of Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO).