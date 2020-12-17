Northern Sindh pays tributes to APS martyrs

The sixth anniversary of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar carnage was marked across the northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore and other cities the other day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The sixth anniversary of the Army Public school (APS) Peshawar carnage was marked across the northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore and other cities the other day.

The civil society, teachers, students, politicians and journalists took out rallies and held seminars to pay homage to martyred students and teachers of the APS Peshawar.

Terming it as the blackest day in the country's history, they resolved to stand united against the terrorism.

Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Shafqat Ali Shah while addressing the event on Wednesday night said the entire nation stood united against terrorism and ready to sacrifice their lives to defeat the nefarious designs of country's enemies shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.