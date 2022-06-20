UrduPoint.com

Northern Sindh Receives First Monsoon Rain

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2022 | 07:52 PM

The northern Sindh received moderate rain here on Sunday night while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions from June 21-22

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The northern Sindh received moderate rain here on Sunday night while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions from June 21-22.

The rain started in the late night and continued in intervals in various districts across the northern Sindh.

On Monday, Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Shaikh and his team while other officials of district administration as well as Taluka Municipal Administration were in the field and cleared the stagnant rainwater from the roads.

Administrator Sukkur Ali Raza Ansari also visited all the disposal stations of the Sukkur to inspect their working. He also directed the field teams to remain alert in case of more rains.

Heavy falls were also expected in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Nosheroferoze and other districts during the period.

