Northern Tourist Resorts Witnessing Huge Rush After Kids' Summer Holidays

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :With the start of kid's summer holidays, mostly tourist destinations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mainly those in Abbottabad, Swat, Naran, Kaghan and Shangla have been witnessing a huge rush of visitors who are enjoying the picturesque beauty of hill stations with their family members.

Vacation spots in Pakistan are no less than any other international vacation spots as scenic views and beautiful landscapes will leave any person refreshed and happy, said a report aired by ptv news channel.

"I always try to choose a hill station as my vacation spot. They are a perfect choice to unwind and relax after your dull and monotonous routine", said a student.

Gilgit-Baltistan and its hill stations are perfect for adventurous people, said a foreign tourist.

Shogran is a gorgeous hill station located in Kaghan valley, said a tourist from Punjab city, adding, every year, hundreds of tourists visit Shogran because of its breathtaking beauty.

Kalam has also the most visited hilly areas of Pakistan as it is an astonishing valley located 99km from Mingora.

Kalam has so much to offer to its visitors. From beautiful hills to freshwater streams to wildflowers to cool breeze, Kalam is filled with all the blessings of nature, said a local.

Malam Jabba is a hill station located in the Hindu Kush mountain range which is immensely popular among the masses because of its amazing ski resort, said a foreign visitor, adding, People from different countries come to visit this spectacular ski resort every year specially in summers.

Hill stations in Pakistan are a perfect option to spend an adventurous and fun-filled vacation with your friends and family, said a group of youngsters.

AJK is the world's renowned paradise for tourists. The mesmerizing green valleys, pastures and meadows are a major source of attraction for people", said a local.

"I had imagined the beauty of Swat from my childhood but this place is certainly more beautiful than I imagined," said a youngster girl.

"I have captured the beauty and beautiful moments of Naran Kaghan these will stay with me forever," said a visitor who came from UAE.

