Northwest Hospital Arranges Mobile Covid Vaccination Camp

Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:17 PM

Northwest General Hospital in collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arranged a free COVID-19 vaccination mobile camp at hospital on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Northwest General Hospital in collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arranged a free COVID-19 vaccination mobile camp at hospital on Tuesday.

During the camp, Sinovac and Pakvac vaccines were administered to the staff.

The management of the hospital has urged upon all staff members, patients and their attendants to get vaccinated.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NWGH, Dr Zia-ur-Rehman has appreciated the efforts of National Immunization Program and KP Health Department and for their commitment towards eradication of diseases through immunization.

More Stories From Pakistan

