PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Northwest hospital observed International Women's Day on Tuesday to encourage women to prosper, achieve their goals and break any bias that stops them from growing as individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, consultant radiologist, NWGH Dr Shandana Khan underlined the need for taking concrete measures for empowerment of women who are playing an effective role in national development.

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, NWGH Dr. Nuzhat Nazir Zia also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the rights of women and their role in decision making about their health.

Consultant Psychiatrist, NWGH Dr. Sylvia Ali Khan shared research on postpartum depression and domestic violence, subjects often ignored and shunned in our society.

Federal Ombudsperson Kashmala Tariq, Chairperson Ombudsperson KP Rukhsanda Naz, FOSPAH Regional Commissioner KP Rubab Mehdi, Director Programme, Khyber Pakhtunwa Commission for Status of Women Amna Durrani and MPA Ayesha Bano spoke on the occasion.

Zia ur Rehman, CEO NWGH gave his vote of thanks and acknowledged and appreciated the existence of females and their resilience to overcome any obstacle faced.