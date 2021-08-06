UrduPoint.com

Norway A Strong Partner Of Pakistan In Investment, Development: President Arif Alvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:06 PM

Norway a strong partner of Pakistan in investment, development: President Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the presence of a large number of Norwegian companies in Pakistan was a testimony to the growing trade relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said the presence of a large number of Norwegian companies in Pakistan was a testimony to the growing trade relations between the two countries.

Talking to the outgoing Norwegian Ambassador Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said huge potential existed between Pakistan and Norway to boost economic cooperation for the mutual benefits of their people.

Dr Alvi said Norway was a strong partner of Pakistan in areas of investment, trade and development and stressed for enhanced cultural relations.

He said the collaboration between Nizam Energy and Norwegian Scatec Solar to build a solar plant in Sukkur was a positive development and would encourage other Norwegian companies to take benefit from the investors-friendly environment of Pakistan.

The president also highlighted the brutalities being committed by the belligerent neighbour in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) against the Muslim population. He emphasized that the international community needed to fulfill its commitment to grant the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He thanked the Norwegian government for restoring and conserving the historical heritage in Lahore.

He congratulated Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen on completion of his tenure as ambassador and appreciated his efforts in promoting relations between the two countries in all fields, particularly in economic and cultural sectors by establishing linkages with the public and private sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore United Nations Norway Jammu Sukkur Muslim All From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 reco ..

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

25 minutes ago
 ANP criticized in KP assembly for favouritism in a ..

ANP criticized in KP assembly for favouritism in appointing VCs in universities: ..

3 minutes ago
 Indian brutality in Kashmir will not last long: Al ..

Indian brutality in Kashmir will not last long: Ali Muhammad

3 minutes ago
 Virus surge overwhelms Barcelona hospital staff

Virus surge overwhelms Barcelona hospital staff

3 minutes ago
 Poll Shows 57% of Russians Approve of Putin's Job ..

Poll Shows 57% of Russians Approve of Putin's Job Performance

15 minutes ago
 Israel to Send Firefighters to Help Greece Extingu ..

Israel to Send Firefighters to Help Greece Extinguish Raging Fires - Foreign Min ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.