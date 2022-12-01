Norway can play important role to help resolve Kashmir dispute: Barrister Sultan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that Norway should use its political and diplomatic clout to help resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute in line with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He expressed these views during his meeting with Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan, Per Albert Ilsaas, who called on him at his office on Thursday, said a press release issued here.

"Having an excellent track record on human rights, Norway can play a positive role to bring an end to human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir", the President said adding that Norway could also play a mediating role between India and Pakistan because Norway was enjoying equal and excellent friendly relations with both the countries.

Referring to the volatile situation in the region, the AJK President said that any untoward incident in the region could be a prelude to a big war that could affect the peace of the whole world. "It is therefore imperative that friendly countries like Norway should come forward and use its diplomatic clout to help resolve the dispute peacefully", he said.

On this occasion, the President also briefed the Norwegian Ambassador, about the latest situation in Occupied Kashmir and the violations of human rights there.

Barrister Chaudhry said that it was high time for the global community to realize their moral obligations towards suffering humanity in Kashmir and play their role to address the lingering dispute peacefully.