Norway Removes Pakistan From Its National Threat Assessment List

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Norway Removes Pakistan from its National Threat Assessment List

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) In a significant development, Norway has taken the decision to remove Pakistan from its National Threat Assessment List, a private news channel reported on Sunday.

This decision follows effective diplomatic efforts by Pakistan, which successfully persuaded Norwegian authorities to exclude Pakistan's name from their list of nations of security concern.

The announcement came through the latest report issued by Norway's Police Security Service, which holds responsibility for intelligence and security matters within the country.

For years, Pakistan, among other nations, had been listed in Norway's National Threat Assessment, posing challenges for Pakistani students and researchers who encountered obstacles due to their country's inclusion on the list.

Pakistan's diplomatic initiatives bore fruit, leading to its removal from the list.

This decision is anticipated to bolster Pakistan's positive image on the global platform and create new educational opportunities for its students and researchers.

