Norwegain, Pakistan Diplomatic Relation Lauded

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 09:46 PM

Norwegian Ambassador-designated to Pakistan, Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen visited Lahore Arts Council (LAC) at Alhamra and took keen interest in its various sections here on Monday at Alhamra Art Centre the Mall

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Norwegian Ambassador-designated to Pakistan, Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen visited Lahore Arts Council (LAC) at Alhamra and took keen interest in its various sections here on Monday at Alhamra Art Centre the Mall.In a meeting with Chairperson BOG Lahore Arts Council Moneeza Hashmi and LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and Mr.

Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen said that Alhamra had promoted the soft image of Pakistan abroad.They agreed on people-to-people contacts to further strengthen bilateral relations. Both sides also agreed to explore opportunities in arts, literature and other cultural dimensions.Norwegian ambassador Mr.

Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen said that the diplomatic relations between Norway and Pakistan span over many years, and I believe that both of the countries are trying their best to increase this bilateral relationship.A two-member delegation from Norway embassy including Mr.

Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen and second sectary Norway embassy Ms. Inguild Tokheim along with Ms. Naveen Fareed appreciated the hard work of Alhamra Arts Council. Ather Ali briefed Mr. Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen and his team about Alhamra Art Gallery, academy of Performing Arts, Adbi Bethak and Cultural activities at the council.Chairperson BOG Lahore Arts Council Moneeza Hashmi said that it was the key objective of the Lahore Arts Council to promote "our colorful culture and wonderful traditions in the whole world and make the world believe that Pakistan is the great place to visit".

Hashmi also recognized the services of Norwegian embassy in Pakistan for promotion of art and culture.On the occasion Executive Director LAC Ather Ali Khan presented a souvenir and some books related to Alhamra to and said, "We are really happy to know that the Norwegian embassy has dedicated staff to concentrate on all important affairs in Pakistan.

