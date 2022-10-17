UrduPoint.com

Norwegian Ambassador Calls On COAS In Rawalpindi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 17, 2022 | 06:59 PM

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2022) Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation were discussed.

Both sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.
The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.
He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his rule for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

