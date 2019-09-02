Norwegian Ambassador visits Lahore Arts Council

Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan, Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) at Alhamra and evinced keen interest in its various sections here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan , Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) at Alhamra and evinced keen interest in its various sections here on Monday.

According to LAC spokesperson, in a meeting with LAC Chairperson BOG Moneeza Hashmi and LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan, the Norwegian Ambassador said that Alhamra had promoted the soft image of Pakistan abroad.

They agreed on people-to-people contacts to further strengthen bilateral relations. Both sides also agreed to explore opportunities in arts, literature and other cultural dimensions.

Norwegian ambassador Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen said that diplomatic relations between Norway and Pakistan span over many years, and I believe that both of the countries were trying their best to increase this bilateral relationship.

A two-member delegation from Norway embassy including Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen and second sectary Norway embassy Ms.

Inguild Tokheim along with Ms. Naveen Fareed appreciated the hard work of Alhamra Arts Council.

Ather Ali briefed Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen and his team about Alhamra Art Gallery, academy of Performing Arts, Adbi Bethak and Cultural activities at the council.

Chairperson BOG Moneeza Hashmi said that it was the key objective of the Lahore Arts Council to promote "Our colourful culture and wonderful traditions in the whole world and make the world believe that Pakistan is the great place to visit".

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan presented a souvenir and some books related to Alhamra and said, "We are really happy to know that the Norwegian embassy has dedicated staff to concentrate on all important affairs in Pakistan."