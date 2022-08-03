UrduPoint.com

Norwegian Companies Can Benefit From Pakistani IT Expertise: Amin-Ul-Haque

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque on Wednesday said Norwegian companies can benefit from Pakistani IT expertise and geographic location in the IT sector.

In a meeting with Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas who called on him here, the minister exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and highlighted Pakistan's friendly relations with Norway.

He said both the countries enjoy admirable bilateral relations.

Syed Amin-Ul-Haque shared about the IT & Telecom Policies and priorities of the present government for sustainable and inclusive growth in the IT & Telecom sector.

He extended full support and cooperation of the IT & Telecom Ministry to enhance the relations between both the countries.

Per Albert Ilsaas stressed the need to expand biletral cooperation in Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT& Telecom) sector Pakistan and Norway were enjoying excellent relations, which needed to be further promoted, he said.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary (Incharge) MOITT Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, Member Telecom and Member International Coordination.

