Norwegian Constitution Day Celebrated With Plea For Peace In Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Norway's Ambassador to Pakistan, Per Albert Ilsaas, hosted a vibrant reception to celebrate Norway's Constitution Day, while delivering a heartfelt plea for peace in Gaza.
This national day, observed annually on May 17, commemorates the signing of the Norwegian Constitution in 1814 and pays homage to the royal family.
The event was attended by a distinguished assembly of diplomats, government officials, and notable figures from various sectors of society, all gathered to honor Norway's national heritage.
In his opening address, Ambassador Ilsaas expressed gratitude to the guests for their participation and highlighted the strong and growing relations between Norway and Pakistan.
"Our relations have further developed over the past year through bilateral dialogues on a range of issues and various visits and events," he remarked, underscoring the deepening cooperation between the two nations.
The ambassador's speech took a poignant turn as he addressed the dire situation in Gaza.
He called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and safe, unhindered humanitarian access to alleviate the suffering of civilians.
"We must put an end to the escalating violence in the occupied Palestinian territories," he urged, reflecting Norway's commitment to global peace and humanitarian efforts.
The reception, held at the ambassador's residence, carried the theme of water, symbolizing purity and life.
Guests were treated to an array of traditional Norwegian dishes, providing a taste of Norway's rich culinary heritage.
The celebration not only marked a significant day in Norway’s history but also highlighted the nation's dedication to international peace and cooperation.
Recent Stories
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage
KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Construction of vehicle inspection and certification system building starts36 minutes ago
-
Govt contacting with Kyrgyz authorities to ensure students' protection: Amir36 minutes ago
-
DPO visits SCCI36 minutes ago
-
KP Governor calls for steps to provide assistance to Pakistani students in Bishkek45 minutes ago
-
Hajj flight operation from Sialkot to start on Sunday45 minutes ago
-
Nutritionist recommend daily apple consumption for optimal well being45 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs to complete construction work of Capital Nursing College shortly46 minutes ago
-
Nursing Board changes four nursing colleges exam centers due to security concern46 minutes ago
-
Sincere efforts under way for restoration of Sandal train: MPA46 minutes ago
-
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation59 minutes ago
-
LG&CD Deptt holds awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" programme1 hour ago
-
ANP express concern over safety of Pakistani students in Bishkek1 hour ago