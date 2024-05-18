Open Menu

Norwegian Constitution Day Celebrated With Plea For Peace In Gaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Norwegian Constitution Day celebrated with plea for Peace in Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Norway's Ambassador to Pakistan, Per Albert Ilsaas, hosted a vibrant reception to celebrate Norway's Constitution Day, while delivering a heartfelt plea for peace in Gaza.

This national day, observed annually on May 17, commemorates the signing of the Norwegian Constitution in 1814 and pays homage to the royal family.

The event was attended by a distinguished assembly of diplomats, government officials, and notable figures from various sectors of society, all gathered to honor Norway's national heritage.

In his opening address, Ambassador Ilsaas expressed gratitude to the guests for their participation and highlighted the strong and growing relations between Norway and Pakistan.

"Our relations have further developed over the past year through bilateral dialogues on a range of issues and various visits and events," he remarked, underscoring the deepening cooperation between the two nations.

The ambassador's speech took a poignant turn as he addressed the dire situation in Gaza.

He called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and safe, unhindered humanitarian access to alleviate the suffering of civilians.

"We must put an end to the escalating violence in the occupied Palestinian territories," he urged, reflecting Norway's commitment to global peace and humanitarian efforts.

The reception, held at the ambassador's residence, carried the theme of water, symbolizing purity and life.

Guests were treated to an array of traditional Norwegian dishes, providing a taste of Norway's rich culinary heritage.

The celebration not only marked a significant day in Norway’s history but also highlighted the nation's dedication to international peace and cooperation.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Water Gaza Norway May Family Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

45 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

51 minutes ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

59 minutes ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

4 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

4 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

7 hours ago
 KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

16 hours ago
 Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

16 hours ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

16 hours ago
 150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team ..

150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan