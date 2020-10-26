Norwegian delegation calls on Augustine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :A Norwegian delegation led by country director Anne Materson called on Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine at new minister block here on Monday.

Issues pertaining to Generalised Scheme of Preference (GSP) Plus status, Pak-Norway relations, Kashmir issue, human rights and protection of religious minorities discussed in details during the meeting.

Punjab Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine briefed the delegation about the steps taken by the Punjab government and said the government was fully aware of its international obligations and Human Rights department was looking very closely to various Acts and Legislation such as torture, capital punishment, women rights and child abuse.

He said that recently the European Union appreciated the efforts of Punjab government, adding Pakistan had become a symbol of peace and brotherhood under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Pakistan had always talked about peace but India's war hysteria, Kashmir issue and tension in the region have endangered the peace. It was the need of the hour that international organizations should play their role in resolving Kashmir issue, the minister added.

The minister briefed about the role of Punjab government for religious minorities and initiatives of provincial government for formation of public human right defenders as well as committees in all 36 districts of Punjab.

He also briefed about minorities job opportunities, merit scholarships, financial assistance, marriage registrations for minorities, legislation against domestic violence, remission for minority prisoners and action against childlabour & abuse.

On the occasion, HR&MA Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman and others were also present.