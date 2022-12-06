UrduPoint.com

Norwegian Diplomats Call On CM Advisor

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Norwegian diplomats call on CM Advisor

:A three-member delegation of the Norwegian embassy in Islamabad on Tuesday called on Advisor to Chief Minister on home and Tribal Affairs Babar Saleem Swati.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :A three-member delegation of the Norwegian embassy in Islamabad on Tuesday called on Advisor to Chief Minister on home and Tribal Affairs Babar Saleem Swati.

The delegation was led by Norwegian embassy's First Secretary Integration Hamza Ahmad Nurdahl Rajput and included Second Secretaries Political, Helene Louis Asmussen and Silje Marie Andersen.

In the meeting, the two sides exchanged views relating to bilateral cooperation and the ongoing law and order situation in the province and merged districts.

The advisor informed the delegation about the steps taken by the Federal and provincial governments to remove a sense of deprivation in merged tribal districts and other backward areas.

He said that the provincial government is engaged in various projects for the development and reforms in important sectors that include health, education and measures for improvement in law and order.

The delegation expressed satisfaction over the steps taken for the development of the merged tribal districts and expressed their country's interest and willingness in the development and welfare of the people .

Related Topics

Islamabad Chief Minister Education Law And Order Government

Recent Stories

Rising Smog: LHC seeks notification for 3-day scho ..

Rising Smog: LHC seeks notification for 3-day schools closure in week

1 minute ago
 Morata dropped as Spain face Morocco in World Cup ..

Morata dropped as Spain face Morocco in World Cup last 16

1 minute ago
 Major Automakers Exposed to Alleged Forced Uyghur ..

Major Automakers Exposed to Alleged Forced Uyghur Labor - Report

1 minute ago
 SC directs to register FIR of Arshad Sharif's kill ..

SC directs to register FIR of Arshad Sharif's killing

11 minutes ago
 Arts Council elections will be held on Dec 18

Arts Council elections will be held on Dec 18

11 minutes ago
 Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with ..

Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.