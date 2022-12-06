Norwegian diplomats call on CM Advisor

:A three-member delegation of the Norwegian embassy in Islamabad on Tuesday called on Advisor to Chief Minister on home and Tribal Affairs Babar Saleem Swati.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :A three-member delegation of the Norwegian embassy in Islamabad on Tuesday called on Advisor to Chief Minister on home and Tribal Affairs Babar Saleem Swati.

The delegation was led by Norwegian embassy's First Secretary Integration Hamza Ahmad Nurdahl Rajput and included Second Secretaries Political, Helene Louis Asmussen and Silje Marie Andersen.

In the meeting, the two sides exchanged views relating to bilateral cooperation and the ongoing law and order situation in the province and merged districts.

The advisor informed the delegation about the steps taken by the Federal and provincial governments to remove a sense of deprivation in merged tribal districts and other backward areas.

He said that the provincial government is engaged in various projects for the development and reforms in important sectors that include health, education and measures for improvement in law and order.

The delegation expressed satisfaction over the steps taken for the development of the merged tribal districts and expressed their country's interest and willingness in the development and welfare of the people .