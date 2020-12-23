UrduPoint.com
Norwegian Envoy Calls On Omar Ayub

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:18 PM

Norwegian ambassador to Pakistan Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen Wednesday called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and discussed matters of mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Norwegian ambassador to Pakistan Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen Wednesday called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power Tabish Gouhar also attended the meeting, a news release said.

The envoy apprised the minister of the ongoing Norwegian's projects in energy sector and deliberated upon the outlook of Pakistan's emerging market and business opportunities in view of the newly approved Alternative Energy Policy.

The minister said Pakistan had embarked upon taping huge indigenous potential of renewable energy, adding the new Renewable Energy Policy would help provide more business opportunities to investors because of transparent policies introduced by the government.

He said the government had set an ambitious target to produce 25 percent renewable energy by 2025, and 30 percent by end of 2030 including 40 percent share of hydel power generation into energy mix of the country.

Omar Ayub said that the government would induct renewable energy-based power plants by holding open and competitive bidding in a transparent manner.

He said the government would also encourage the transfer of technology in these projects as it was focusing on manufacturing and assembling of wind turbines and solar panels in Pakistan.

The ambassador appreciated the new Renewable Energy Policy of Pakistan and expressed the hope that Norway would forge cooperation with Pakistan especially in that particular field.

