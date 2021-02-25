Norwegian ex-PM voices for interfaith harmony among all stakeholders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Former Prime Minister of Norway and Member of Club de Madrid Kjell Mange Bondevik Thursday underlined the need for promoting interfaith harmony and establishing forums for dialogue among state, different schools of thought and minorities as well.

He was expressed these views during an online session titled "Integrating Vulnerable Communities Inputs to Inclusive Development Roadmap in Pakistan" which was organized by Club de Madrid and the Aurat Foundation, a news release said.

The session brought together Kjell Mange Bondevik, former Prime Minister of Norway and Member of Club de Madrid with the leaders from religious and ethnic minorities to strengthen strategies and foster consensus between state and minorities around the need to implement the Sustainable Development Goals in an inclusive and participatory manner.

Bondevik also highlighted that the key legal, political and cultural steps were needed to create an inclusive environment for development.

He appreciated the contribution made by the Pakistan origin immigrants to Norway and vowed his support for the promotion of sectarian and interfaith harmony.

Executive Director Aurat Foundation Naeem Mirza women's empowerment could be better ensured with their active political participation at all levels.

Ramesh Singh Arora MPA highlighted that the religious and cultural tourism was the key that could support further integration of Sikh community's development in Pakistan.

He said Sikh community from all over the world acknowledged the warm hospitality and secure environment provided to them in Pakistan.

Mary James Gill, former MPA stressed the need of socio-economic development of the marginalized groups within Christian communities.

She also stressed for the inclusive curriculum and effective participation of minorities in the mainstream political discourse.

Balochistan MPA Qadir Ali Nail said that there was a significant decrease in terrorism related incidents in the recent past.

He stressed the need for inter-sectarian dialogue to ensure peace and development in Balochistan province.