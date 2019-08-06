UrduPoint.com
Norwegian Investigation Services Team Meets IGP Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:42 PM

A four-member Norwegian delegation of national criminal investigation services met Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Captain (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan at Central Police Office, here on Tuesday

Former Nordic Liaison Officer Lindholt and newly appointed Phillips Fossnes, along with other senior officers, were part of the delegation.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and enhancement in professional skills between the institutions were discussed.

The Punjab IGP informed the delegation about the working of the Police Department and its newly-launched projects. He said the Punjab police were promoting the means of information technology in investigation and controlling crimes and also smart and community police projects had been launched to facilitate the public. The establishment of police service centres in all districts was prototype in this regard, he added.

More than 14 services were being provided to people at the service centres under one roof.

The IGP said that the Punjab police had also constituted special protection unit force, equipped with modern training and weapons in order to provide security to foreigners, while the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was engaged in conducting intelligence-based operations to foil designs of terrorists. He said that the police surveillance system was being established in order to improve monitoring system of sensitive districts after big cities.

The Norwegian delegation thanked the Punjab police for tracing and arresting accused in a murder case despite having limited resources. The delegation acknowledged the performance of the Punjab police in controlling crimes and terrorism. The team members said that all information technology based projects of the Punjab police had quality of international standards whereas the professional cooperation between the institutions would be further enhanced in future.

At the end of the meeting, the IGP Punjab presented souvenir to the Norwegian delegation from the Punjab police.

