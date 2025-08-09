Norwegian police delegation discusses security cooperation with IGP

A delegation from the Norwegian police paid an official visit to the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday, where they engaged in productive discussions with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A delegation from the Norwegian police paid an official visit to the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday, where they engaged in productive discussions with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

The meeting focused on strengthening security cooperation and addressing common law enforcement challenges.

Additional IG Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, AIG Admin Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi, AIG Inspection Shaista Nadeem, SSP Investigation Rawalpindi Saba Sattar, and other senior officers were present while the Norwegian delegation comprised Deputy Chief of Norwegian Police Ketil Haukass, Norwegian Police Chief Superintendent Torkjeld Jevne, newly appointed Nordic Liaison Officer Borge Enoksen, outgoing Nordic Liaison Officer Per Martin Bjartan, and Advisor to the Nordic Liaison Officer at the Norwegian Embassy, Sagheer Afzal.

During the meeting, the IGP highlighted ongoing initiatives to safeguard foreign nationals, including Norwegians, in the province. He emphasised the Special Protection Unit’s vital role in ensuring their security and spoke about Punjab Police’s adoption of IT-based policing for enhanced crime control.

The officials discussed continued cooperation to combat terrorism, extremism, narcotics, organized crime, human trafficking and money laundering. Training exchanges focusing on cyber-crime and digital fraud were also proposed to tackle emerging threats.

The IGP presented the delegation head with a special book, Thanay Punjab De, showcasing police station upgrades across Punjab. In return, the delegation gifted a souvenir to AIG Inspection Shaista Nadeem as a token of goodwill.