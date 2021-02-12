Noshahra Jadid police arrest five suspects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Noshahra Jadid police have arrested five suspects and took their 200 pigeons into custody.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a police team of PS Noshahra Jadid raided an area and arrested five suspects besides taking their 200 pigeons into custody.

The police also recovered cash Rs 5,500 from their possession.

The accused were identified as Iqbal, Noor, Shafee and Aamir.

The police have registered a case against the suspects. Further probe was in process.