Noshahra Jadid Police Arrest Three Drug Smugglers In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:52 PM

Noshahra Jadid police arrest three drug smugglers in bahawalpur

Noshahra Jadid police have arrested three drug smugglers from a den within their jurisdiction and recovered over 12 kilograms hashish from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Noshahra Jadid police have arrested three drug smugglers from a den within their jurisdiction and recovered over 12 kilograms hashish from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Noshahra Jadid conducted raid at a den and arrested three drug smugglers.

The accused included Sajid and Jameel.

Noshahra Jadid police have lodged case against the suspects.

Further probe was underway.

