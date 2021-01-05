UrduPoint.com
Noshahra Police Recover 80 Liters Liquor

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 03:34 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 80 liters liquor from their possession within jurisdiction of Noshahra Jadid police station.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Noshahra Jadid arrested two suspects and recovered 80 liters liquor from their possession.

The accused were identified as Saeed and Safdar.

The police have registered a case against the accused.

