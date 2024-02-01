Nosheen Iftikhar Advocates Women's Empowerment In Political Arenas
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for the constituency NA-73, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar on Thursday highlighted the impactful role of women candidates in the upcoming elections.
Talking to a private news channel, she emphasized the positive changes in women's confidence and problem-solving abilities when represented in elections.
The PML-N candidate clarified that while she was not in favor of women's marches, she advocates for the fundamental respect of women. She stressed the need for a respectful environment for women in society.
In response to a query, Nosheen highlighted the influence of family dynamics on voting, noting that husbands and brothers often vote based on the requests of women in her Constituencies.
She acknowledged the evolution within the PML-N, traditionally a male-dominant party.
She highlighted the party's shift, providing general seats for women, and praised Maryam Nawaz's leadership, anticipating more women participating in the upcoming election.
Nosheen supported the active involvement of women in decision-making processes, emphasizing that their voices should be considered significant in shaping policies and strategies.
She pointed out that woman, more than men, face domestic issues such as property matters and harassment, emphasizing the need to address these challenges.
