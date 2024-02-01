Open Menu

Nosheen Iftikhar Advocates Women's Empowerment In Political Arenas

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Nosheen Iftikhar advocates women's empowerment in political arenas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for the constituency NA-73, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar on Thursday highlighted the impactful role of women candidates in the upcoming elections.

Talking to a private news channel, she emphasized the positive changes in women's confidence and problem-solving abilities when represented in elections.

The PML-N candidate clarified that while she was not in favor of women's marches, she advocates for the fundamental respect of women. She stressed the need for a respectful environment for women in society.

In response to a query, Nosheen highlighted the influence of family dynamics on voting, noting that husbands and brothers often vote based on the requests of women in her Constituencies.

She acknowledged the evolution within the PML-N, traditionally a male-dominant party.

She highlighted the party's shift, providing general seats for women, and praised Maryam Nawaz's leadership, anticipating more women participating in the upcoming election.

Nosheen supported the active involvement of women in decision-making processes, emphasizing that their voices should be considered significant in shaping policies and strategies.

She pointed out that woman, more than men, face domestic issues such as property matters and harassment, emphasizing the need to address these challenges.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Women Muslim Family NA-73

Recent Stories

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

16 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

23 minutes ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

44 minutes ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

1 hour ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

2 hours ago
 Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

5 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

14 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

14 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

14 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan