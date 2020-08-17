UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noshera: Man Confesses He Raped The Girl And Then Killed Her To Save His Identity

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 01:03 PM

Noshera: Man confesses he raped the girl and then killed her to save his identity

Noshera DPO Najamul Hasnain says that the rapist is 18-year old boy who was living in the neighborhood of the girl.

NOSHERA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2020) A man confessed his guilt that he raped a five year old girl and killed her, the police said on Monday.

Noshera DPO Najamul Hasnain said that the rapist and killer was the neighbor of five year-old girl in Noshera.

“The accused is 18-year old boy who confessed his crime,” said the DPO.

“He killed her just to keep himself secret,” said the DPO, pointing out that the accused also joined the victim family to search the deceased girl.

“The clothes and other things belonging to the accused have been sent to Forensic lab,” said Najamul Hassan.

The body of the girl was recovered two days after the shocking incident while her medical report was also still awaiting.

A couple of days ago, five-year old girl was raped and murdered and her body was recovered from Poultry farm somewhere in Noshera.

Related Topics

Police Man Family From

Recent Stories

Innovation in Construction Industry through PITB E ..

30 minutes ago

PITB E-Khidmat Marakaz making Life Easier

33 minutes ago

"Justice for Nadia Ashraf’ becomes top trend aft ..

33 minutes ago

Bilawal says he is being threatened 'to come on ri ..

1 hour ago

Asif Ali Zardari appears before accountability cou ..

1 hour ago

UN Special Envoy for Yemen hails UAE&#039;s suppor ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.