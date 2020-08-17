Noshera: Man confesses he raped the girl and then killed her to save his identity

(@fidahassanain)

NOSHERA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2020) A man confessed his guilt that he raped a five year old girl and killed her, the police said on Monday.

Noshera DPO Najamul Hasnain said that the rapist and killer was the neighbor of five year-old girl in Noshera.

“The accused is 18-year old boy who confessed his crime,” said the DPO.

“He killed her just to keep himself secret,” said the DPO, pointing out that the accused also joined the victim family to search the deceased girl.

“The clothes and other things belonging to the accused have been sent to Forensic lab,” said Najamul Hassan.

The body of the girl was recovered two days after the shocking incident while her medical report was also still awaiting.

A couple of days ago, five-year old girl was raped and murdered and her body was recovered from Poultry farm somewhere in Noshera.